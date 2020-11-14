UrduPoint.com
Explosions Rocked Ethiopia's Bahir Dar, Gondar Amid Tensions In Tigray Region - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Two explosions have hit the Ethiopian cities of Bahir Dar and Gondar in the northern state of Amhara amid the escalation of tensions in the nearby state of Tigray, media reported on Saturday.

According to Turkey's Anadolu news agency, the blast in Bahir Dar was followed by gunfire.

Further details of the incidents remain unknown with sources telling Anadolu that the situation in both cities had already been stabilized.

The fighting in Ethiopia's north broke out last week after the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the northern Tigray region, of attacking a local military base.

Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides.

The Ethiopian armed forces later launched an operation in the defiant region. The prime minister's office announced a state of emergency in Tigray for a period of six months.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After getting a rejection, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

