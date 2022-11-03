Explosions Take Place in Cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Nikopol - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) A series of explosions took place in the cities of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Nikopol in Ukraine, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported on Wednesday night.

According to the report, several Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, as well as in the city of Nikopol in the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.