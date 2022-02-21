DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) An explosive device detonated when as a Ukrainian saboteur was trying to install it at a railway station in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, the People's Militia reported on Monday, citing data from the Ministry of State Security.

"According to the latest data of the DPR's Ministry of State Security, at about 04:45 a.m. (01:45 GMT) on February 21, a bomb being planted by a Ukrainian saboteur at the entrance to the market near the railway station exploded.

A bag with a second explosive device was found next to the remains of the terrorist," the statement said.

The situation in Donbas has escalated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Luhansk and Donetsk (LPR, DPR) reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in the anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all women, children and old people, to the Rostov region began late last week.