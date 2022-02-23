Explosive Device Detonated Near Television Center in Donetsk - Acting DPR Minister

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) An explosive device detonated on the territory of a television center in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), acting DPR Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov told Sputnik.

"The explosion occurred at about 0:50.

The explosive device, most likely homemade, was without damaging elements. But there was a considerable amount of explosive substance... I admit that this is as a warning to journalists that there may be subsequent terrorist attacks, directed against journalists," Bezsonov said.

He said no one was injured as a result of the powerful blast.