Explosive Device Detonates In Military Bus In Syria's Damascus - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Explosive Device Detonates in Military Bus in Syria's Damascus - Defense Ministry

An explosive device detonated in a bus carrying Syrian military in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing one soldier and injuring 11 others, the Syrian defense ministry said on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) An explosive device detonated in a bus carrying Syrian military in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing one soldier and injuring 11 others, the Syrian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday ... at about 7:25 a.m. (05:25 GMT), an explosive device pre-installed in an army bus detonated in the city of Damascus ... As a result, one soldier was killed and 11 were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

