UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosive Device Found As Group Of Jewish Pilgrims Enter Joseph's Tomb In Israel - IDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:49 PM

Explosive Device Found as Group of Jewish Pilgrims Enter Joseph's Tomb in Israel - IDF

An explosive device was found blocking the path of a group of more than 1,350 Jewish pilgrims who were traveling to join the mass prayer at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) An explosive device was found blocking the path of a group of more than 1,350 Jewish pilgrims who were traveling to join the mass prayer at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"At night, the Israel Defense Forces, border police, Israeli police and civil administration forces accompanied some 1,350 pilgrims to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus. An improvised explosive device was found at the entrance to the city and neutralized," the IDF said in a statement.

Joseph's Tomb is a holy site for Jews, but since it is located in the Palestinian region of West Bank, pilgrims must gain a special permit to visit it. The pilgrims are always accompanied by military and police officers.

Israeli-Palestinian relations escalated more than a year ago when residents of the Gaza Strip, another part of the Palestinian territory, launched a wave of anti-Israeli protests, known as the Great March of Return, which left numerous Palestinian casualties.

Related Topics

Police Israel Gaza Visit Bank Nablus SITE March Border Prayer Jew

Recent Stories

Turkish President Erdoghan's visit to Pakistan pos ..

11 minutes ago

MoU signed to set up Pakistan-Egypt Joint Working ..

2 minutes ago

Tone of Trump's Letter to Erdogan Before Turkey's ..

4 minutes ago

Royal couple visit SOS children's village

4 minutes ago

Car sale, production fall 39 and 37%c respectively ..

4 minutes ago

Planning ministry authorizes releases of Rs333.6 m ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.