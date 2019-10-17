(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) An explosive device was found blocking the path of a group of more than 1,350 Jewish pilgrims who were traveling to join the mass prayer at Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"At night, the Israel Defense Forces, border police, Israeli police and civil administration forces accompanied some 1,350 pilgrims to Joseph's Tomb in Nablus. An improvised explosive device was found at the entrance to the city and neutralized," the IDF said in a statement.

Joseph's Tomb is a holy site for Jews, but since it is located in the Palestinian region of West Bank, pilgrims must gain a special permit to visit it. The pilgrims are always accompanied by military and police officers.

Israeli-Palestinian relations escalated more than a year ago when residents of the Gaza Strip, another part of the Palestinian territory, launched a wave of anti-Israeli protests, known as the Great March of Return, which left numerous Palestinian casualties.