Explosive Device Found Under Vehicle Of Northern Irish Police Officer - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:03 PM

Explosive Device Found Under Vehicle of Northern Irish Police Officer - Reports

A viable explosive device was found under a vehicle of a Northern Irish police officer at a rural property just outside the town of Dungiven in County Londonderry, LBC News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) A viable explosive device was found under a vehicle of a Northern Irish police officer at a rural property just outside the town of Dungiven in County Londonderry, LBC news reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

"I have spoken to the police officer who was targeted by terrorists last night in County Londonderry. I wanted to convey our support and utter condemnation of those who sought to harm her & her family. Reckless and futile. We salute her bravery and long service to our community," Arlene Foster, the first minister of Northern Ireland, wrote on Twitter.

The officer was reportedly not harmed during the incident.

Police investigation is ongoing.

More Stories From World

