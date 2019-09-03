Explosive Device Kills 8 People in Central Mali - Security Source

Eight people were killed in a bomb explosion on the road between the towns of Douentza and Hombori in the center of Mali, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday

"The victims were aboard a bus which exploded after passing an explosive device placed on the road between Douentza and Hombori," the source told Sputnik.

The center of the country has been gripped by conflict for several years prompted largely by the control over natural resources.