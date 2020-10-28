UrduPoint.com
Explosive Device Replica Found On Railroad In Minsk Region In Belarus - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Explosive Device Replica Found on Railroad in Minsk Region in Belarus - Interior Ministry

A fake explosive device was found on rail tracks in Minsk region in Belarus, the press service of the country's Interior Ministry said Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A fake explosive device was found on rail tracks in Minsk region in Belarus, the press service of the country's Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Railroad employees first found a copper wire after it tripped the alarm.

Thirty minutes later, two lit-up boxes with lights and wires were found nearby. Experts determined that these were replicas. Boxes were filled with stones and a keyring light.

The police are looking into the discovery.

More Stories From World

