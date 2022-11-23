UrduPoint.com

Explosive Devices In Jerusalem Blasts Detonated Remotely - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Explosive Devices in Jerusalem Blasts Detonated Remotely - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The bombs that detonated in Jerusalem on Wednesday morning were put into operation remotely and stuffed with nails and screws, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

Earlier in the day, twin blasts hit a bus stop in central Jerusalem and a bus approaching it.

According to Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, 18 people were injured, with two in critical condition. Local media reported one person was killed.

The Israeli police have been investigating different versions of the causes of the explosion, including a terrorist act.

An Israeli police spokesperson told Sputnik that both explosions were possibly connected.

