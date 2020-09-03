There are still explosive material to be found at the port of Beirut, which was completely destroyed as a result of the powerful blast in early August, the port's head, Bassem Al Kaissi, told a press conference on Thursday, adding that the port authorities have sent a letter that demands that the materials be removed

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) There are still explosive material to be found at the port of Beirut, which was completely destroyed as a result of the powerful blast in early August, the port's head, Bassem Al Kaissi, told a press conference on Thursday, adding that the port authorities have sent a letter that demands that the materials be removed.

"The port still contains explosive material on its territory. We have forwarded a letter to the competent authorities and asked the customs service to get them out," Al Kaissi said, as quoted by Lebanon's El Nashra news portal.

The director also claimed that he intends to file a lawsuit on Monday against the owners of these substances, whose identities are still to be established.

The massive blast on August 4 caused by the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of explosive ammonium nitrate, which was confiscated by customs in 2014, brought widespread destruction and left some 200 people killed. Thousands of others were injured.