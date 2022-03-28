UrduPoint.com

Explosives Attack In Bogota Leaves One Child Dead, Several Others Injured - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Explosives Attack in Bogota Leaves One Child Dead, Several Others Injured - Mayor

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) One child died and over ten other people were injured in an explosion next to a police station in Colombia's capital Bogota, the city's mayor, Claudia Lopez Hernandez, said.

A total of twelve people, including seven children, were injured in the explosives attack that occurred in Bogota's southern Arborizadora Alta neighborhood on Saturday.

"One of the 7 children injured last night, barely 12 years old, died at dawn. A 5-year-old girl is still in critical condition. The other injured are all stable and recovering," Lopez said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to the mayor, over 60 buildings, including homes and schools, were damaged by the explosion.

The Bogota mayoral office said in a statement that a total of 35 people, 33 civilians and two police officers, required medical attention following the explosives attack against the police station. Seventeen people did not need hospitalization. Eleven of those hospitalized have already been discharged, six, including one police officer, remain in medical centers.

The search for those responsible for the attack continues.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Police Station Twitter Died Bogota Alta Colombia Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

19 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

1 day ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

1 day ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

1 day ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>