Explosives-Laden Car Blows Up in Northeastern Syria Resulting in Fatalities - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) An explosives-laden car blew up on Monday in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, local media reported, stressing that both casualties and fatalities were registered among civilians as a result of this terror attack.

The attack took place in the north-western district of Qamishli, bordering Turkey, the Syria tv broadcaster specified.

The broadcaster did not provide the exact numbers of people killed and injured.