UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Explosives-Laden Car Blows Up In Northeastern Syria Resulting In Fatalities - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Explosives-Laden Car Blows Up in Northeastern Syria Resulting in Fatalities - Reports

An explosives-laden car blew up on Monday in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, local media reported, stressing that both casualties and fatalities were registered among civilians as a result of this terror attack

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) An explosives-laden car blew up on Monday in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, local media reported, stressing that both casualties and fatalities were registered among civilians as a result of this terror attack.

The attack took place in the north-western district of Qamishli, bordering Turkey, the Syria tv broadcaster specified.

The broadcaster did not provide the exact numbers of people killed and injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Turkey Car Media TV

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

16 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

17 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

14 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

17 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

14 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.