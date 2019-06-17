Explosives-Laden Car Blows Up In Northeastern Syria Resulting In Fatalities - Reports
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) An explosives-laden car blew up on Monday in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, local media reported, stressing that both casualties and fatalities were registered among civilians as a result of this terror attack.
The attack took place in the north-western district of Qamishli, bordering Turkey, the Syria tv broadcaster specified.
The broadcaster did not provide the exact numbers of people killed and injured.