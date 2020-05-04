UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expo 2020 Dubai Postponed By One Year To Oct 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Expo 2020 Dubai postponed by one year to Oct 2021

The Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Paris-based organiser said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):The Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Paris-based organiser said Monday.

The six-month, multibillion-dollar global innovation fair, set to be the largest such event ever staged in the Arab world, was expected to attract some 24 million visitors starting October 20 this year.

But a two-thirds majority of member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) have voted in favour of a delay requested by the United Arab Emirates, saying in a statement the postponement "allows all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19.

""Expo 2020 Dubai is gearing up to help shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all," the bureau said.

The delay "also allows the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking to identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time."

Related Topics

World Dubai United Arab Emirates March October 2020 Event All From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says govt to gradually ease lockdown in the upc ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases curtailed in Shangla due to effecti ..

6 minutes ago

Forty years on, Tito's legacy still contentious

6 minutes ago

Spain's Reina Sofia museum prepares to reopen in p ..

6 minutes ago

Kiev Extends COVID-19 Quarantine Until May 22, Lif ..

6 minutes ago

Abducted girl recovered in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.