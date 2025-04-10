Open Menu

Expo 2025 In Japan: Five Things To Know

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Expo 2025 in Japan: five things to know

Osaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A multi-eyed mascot, a vast wooden Grand Ring, 160 countries and regions strutting their stuff, and robots and sushi galore: Expo 2025 begins Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

World Expo is held every five years in different global locations. Here are five things to know about this event, which runs until mid-October.

Encircling dozens of national pavilions is the Grand Ring -- recognised by Guinness World Records as the planet's largest wooden architectural structure.

Architect Sou Fujimoto says his edifice, which cost 34.4 billion Yen ($230 million) and has a circumference of two kilometres (1.2 miles), is a symbol of unity.

Latticed beams hold up a sloping roof, 20 metres (65 feet) tall at its highest point, which doubles as a "skywalk".

Fujimoto told AFP that he chose wood as a sustainable material.

But Japanese media say just 12.5 percent of the temporary structure will be reused -- down from the original plan of 25 percent.

Myaku-Myaku, Expo 2025's mascot, is red and blue with five googly eyes dotted around its smiling mouth -- and one more eye on its bobbly red tail.

It is "a mysterious creature born from the fusion of cells and water", according to event organisers.

"Basking in the sunlight is the source of its energy" and sometimes the shape-shifting Myaku-Myaku "forgets its original form", they say.

Despite puzzled reactions when it was unveiled, the mascot has since become popular among social media users in Japan, and has even inspired fan art.

This is Osaka's second World Expo after the 1970 edition that was attended by 64 million people, a record until Shanghai in 2010.

At Expo 1970, the first film in IMAX format was shown and visitors admired rocks brought back from the Moon.

But this time ticket sales have been slow and many locals are unimpressed by the construction being 27 percent over budget.

Organisers want to sell 23 million tickets overall, and as of last week, 8.7 million had been sold. To encourage visitors, same-day admission will now be possible.

Japan's pavilion will show off a meteorite from Mars discovered in Antarctica by Japanese researchers -- the first time it will be on display to the public.

Hungry visitors can stop by Japan's longest sushi conveyor belt before checking out cutting-edge robots, drone shows and a beating "heart" grown from stem cells.

The US pavilion, themed "America the Beautiful", has an LED-screen simulator of a NASA rocket launch.

Elsewhere visitors can help polish five heart-shaped "love and Peace" rocks, while the Jamaica pavilion features life-size Bob Marley and Usain Bolt statues and a bobsleigh.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

1 hour ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

4 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

5 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

5 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

5 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From World