Export Company Executive Admits Violating US Sanctions On Iran - Justice Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:24 AM

An Iranian national who ran an export company with an office in Dubai faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to exporting gas turbine parts to Iran in violation of US sanctions, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Friday

Mahin Mojtahedzadeh faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $1 million, when she is sentenced on November 12 in by US District Court Judge Mae D'Agostino in the state of New York, the release said.

"Mahin admitted that from 2013 through 2017, she worked with companies in Canada and Germany to violate and evade US sanctions against Iran, by having these companies first acquire more than $3 million dollars' worth of turbine parts from two distributors in Saratoga County, New York," the release said.

When the US parts arrived in Canada and Germany, respectively, these companies and Mahin then arranged for the supplies to be reshipped to customers in Iran, the release added.

US law prohibits the export and re-export of US-origin turbine parts to Iran without a license from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which neither Mahin nor her co-conspirators possessed.

Mahin served as President and Managing Director of ETCO-FZC (ETCO), an export company with an office in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, according to the release.

Two of Mahin's co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty, the release said

