Export Curbs on Food, Medical Supplies Amid COVID-19 Dangerously Counterproductive - WTO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday expressed concern that food and medical supply disruptions arising from the growing use of export restrictions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are dangerously counterproductive.

"Taken collectively, export restrictions can be dangerously counterproductive," the WTO and IMF said in a joint statement. "The result is to prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis - with the most serious effects likely on the poorer and more vulnerable countries."

The IMF and WTO said trade has made cutting-edge medical products available throughout the world at competitive prices.

Global trade in 2019 approached $300 billion in items such as face masks, gloves, hand soap, sanitizer, protective gear, oxygen masks, ventilators, and pulse oximeters - all of which crucial at present in the fight against COVID-19, they said.

The WTO and IMF acknowledged that governments have taken numerous measures to facilitate imports of COVID-related medical products by cutting import duties, curbing customs-clearance processes and streamlining licensing and approval requirements.

But the WTO and IMF also noted the increasing growth of protectionist measures in the trade of these items.

"In addition to restrictions on medical goods, curbs on some food items are starting to appear, despite strong supply," the statement said. "The experience in the global financial crisis showed that food export restrictions multiply rapidly across countries and lead to ever greater uncertainties and price increases."

The WTO and IMF said while WTO rules allowed for temporary export restrictions applied to prevent or relieve critical shortages in the exporting country, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that "this time, it's different."

"What makes sense in an isolated emergency can be severely damaging in a global crisis," the statement said. "Such measures disrupt supply chains, depress production, and misdirect scarce, critical products and workers away from where they are most needed. Other governments counter with their own restrictions."

The IMF and WTO also expressed concern about the decline in the supply of adequate trade finance that was important to ensure imports of food and essential medical equipment reached economies where they were needed most.

"Our institutions are tracking developments and engaging with key suppliers of trade finance," the statement said.

