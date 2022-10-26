Export From Italy to Russia Fell by 22% Since Beginning of Year - Statistics Institute

The volume of exports from Italy to Russia in the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 22%, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Wednesday

In September, exports to Russia fell by 34.8% compared to the same period last year, a statement added.

At the same time, Italy's general trade turnover with non-EU countries has increased, both in terms of exports (5.9%) and imports (0.3%), over the past month. On an annualized basis, exports grew 26.9% and imports 62.3%, the statement read.

The rise in exports was driven by supplies of energy carriers and non-durable consumer goods, Istat said, adding that energy resources also have a large share in imports.

According to the statement, exports of Italian goods and services increased by 49.7% to Turkey, by 48.5% to the United States, and by 35.1% to ASEAN countries.

In September 2022, the trade balance with non-EU countries showed a deficit of 5.4 billion Euros ($5.4 billion) compared to a surplus of 1 billion euros in September 2021. Excluding energy, the surplus was 6.6 billion euros, compared to a surplus of 5 billion euros in September 2021, Istat said.