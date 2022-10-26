UrduPoint.com

Export From Italy To Russia Fell By 22% Since Beginning Of Year - Statistics Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Export From Italy to Russia Fell by 22% Since Beginning of Year - Statistics Institute

The volume of exports from Italy to Russia in the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 22%, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The volume of exports from Italy to Russia in the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 22%, the Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) said on Wednesday.

In September, exports to Russia fell by 34.8% compared to the same period last year, a statement added.

At the same time, Italy's general trade turnover with non-EU countries has increased, both in terms of exports (5.9%) and imports (0.3%), over the past month. On an annualized basis, exports grew 26.9% and imports 62.3%, the statement read.

The rise in exports was driven by supplies of energy carriers and non-durable consumer goods, Istat said, adding that energy resources also have a large share in imports.

According to the statement, exports of Italian goods and services increased by 49.7% to Turkey, by 48.5% to the United States, and by 35.1% to ASEAN countries.

In September 2022, the trade balance with non-EU countries showed a deficit of 5.4 billion Euros ($5.4 billion) compared to a surplus of 1 billion euros in September 2021. Excluding energy, the surplus was 6.6 billion euros, compared to a surplus of 5 billion euros in September 2021, Istat said.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Turkey Same Italy United States September From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with ..

Parliamentarian discuss new tehsils proposals with Chief Minister Punjab

46 seconds ago
 Minister for raising water tariffs to save it for ..

Minister for raising water tariffs to save it for future generation

47 seconds ago
 Grossi Says Will Go to UN Security Council Tomorro ..

Grossi Says Will Go to UN Security Council Tomorrow to Discuss Safety Zone Aroun ..

50 seconds ago
 Over 1,200 kg expired cocoa powder, other products ..

Over 1,200 kg expired cocoa powder, other products confiscated

3 minutes ago
 8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: ..

8m families benefiting from Ehsaas Ration program: Chief Minister

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia expecting tens of thousands of World ..

Saudi Arabia expecting tens of thousands of World Cup fans: minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.