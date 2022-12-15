UrduPoint.com

Export Of Russian Ammonia, Fertilizers To World Markets Will Soon Be On Agenda - Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Export of Russian Ammonia, Fertilizers to World Markets Will Soon Be on Agenda - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the issue of Russian fertilizers and ammonia exports to world markets will be on the agenda in the near future.

"As for Russia, the issue of fertilizers and ammonia (exports to world markets) will be on the agenda.

There is also a very interesting gesture on the part of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. He says he will send them (grain and fertilizers to countries in need) for free. We offered to process Russian grain and send it free of charge to countries in need. Of course, the answer that we gave to Mr. Putin made him very happy. Because 44-46% of grain goes to Europe and 14% to Africa," Erdogan told reporters on the plane after returning from Turkmenistan.

