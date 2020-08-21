Export of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Start in Spring 2021 - Trade Minister

Export of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus may begin in spring 2021, after its production in Russia gathers pace, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday

KOSTROMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Export of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus may begin in spring 2021, after its production in Russia gathers pace, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"In all fairness, this is probably the spring of next year, if we talk about exports, this is when we have already reached a decent production volume in our country," he said, answering about the export of domestic vaccines.

"[Deliveries will begin] as the volume of vaccine production in our country increases and as our institutes, in particular, Gamaleya, interact with foreign colleagues, because you need to go through a cycle of approbations in order to make a decision. ... Someone is ready to purchase it today, but we are not ready, because we need to fulfill our own tasks," Manturov explained.