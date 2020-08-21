UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Export Of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Start In Spring 2021 - Trade Minister

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:19 PM

Export of Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 May Start in Spring 2021 - Trade Minister

Export of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus may begin in spring 2021, after its production in Russia gathers pace, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday

KOSTROMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Export of Russian vaccine against the coronavirus may begin in spring 2021, after its production in Russia gathers pace, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"In all fairness, this is probably the spring of next year, if we talk about exports, this is when we have already reached a decent production volume in our country," he said, answering about the export of domestic vaccines.

"[Deliveries will begin] as the volume of vaccine production in our country increases and as our institutes, in particular, Gamaleya, interact with foreign colleagues, because you need to go through a cycle of approbations in order to make a decision. ... Someone is ready to purchase it today, but we are not ready, because we need to fulfill our own tasks," Manturov explained.

Related Topics

Exports Russia May All Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

20 minutes ago

Friday prayers offered at historic, central Jamia ..

33 seconds ago

China-Pakistan are true friends, good brothers sha ..

35 seconds ago

US Postmaster General DeJoy Tells Senate Americans ..

36 seconds ago

Number of Attempts to Smuggle Foreign Currency Int ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.