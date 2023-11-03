Export value of LatAm goods to fall 2 pct in 2023, says ECLAC

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- The value of export goods from Latin America and the Caribbean will dip 2 percent in 2023 amid "great weakness in world trade," the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said Friday from its headquarters in the Chilean capital of Santiago.

ECLAC Executive Secretary Jose Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs said at the launch of a report on the region's international trade outlook that the challenge remains to diversify and refine the export basket to reduce excessive dependence on raw materials, especially in South America.

The region will see a 3 percent increase in export volume, but that will not be enough "to offset" the 5 percent decline in the price of export products, the report said.

According to the document, the value of import goods will fall 6 percent, a figure that reflects "the weakness of regional economic activity," with forecast growth of just 1.7 percent in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023.