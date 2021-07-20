Exports of MS-21, SSJ100 Aircraft Possible Not Earlier Than 2025 - Industry Minister

Deliveries of Russian aircraft MS-21 and SSJ100 abroad are possible only after 2025, before that all production facilities are aimed at the domestic market, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Deliveries of Russian aircraft MS-21 and SSJ100 abroad are possible only after 2025, before that all production facilities are aimed at the domestic market, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said.

"As regards SSJ, all production facilities are aimed at the Russian market, and plus the 'white tails' that you see, we must implement everything.

After 2025, we'll see. The same is true for MS-21," he said on the sidelines of the MAKS-2021 show.

At the same time, the minister did not rule out the start of new negotiations on the possibility of export deliveries of Russian passenger aircraft.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.