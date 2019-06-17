UrduPoint.com
Exports Of Russian Combat Aircraft, Helicopters Exceeded $6Mln In 2018 - Rosoboronexport

Russia has sold more than $6 million worth of military aircraft and helicopters in 2018 as these products continued to be the most popular among those presented by Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on the global market, the company director general, Alexander Mikheev, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia has sold more than $6 million worth of military aircraft and helicopters in 2018 as these products continued to be the most popular among those presented by Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on the global market, the company director general, Alexander Mikheev, said Monday.

"Military aircraft and helicopters have traditionally taken the lead among the products supplied by Rosoboronexport to the world market. In 2018, we exported combat aircraft, helicopters, UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], engines and equipment for the Air Force worth over $6 billion," Mikheev was quoted as saying in the press release.

He also noted that the Russian exporter was going to present information about its equipment and weapons at the Paris Air Show 2019, "the oldest and one of the largest international air shows in the world." Besides Rosoboronexport, the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters and the United Engine Corporation will also take part in the show, the press release stated.

According to Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev, Russia has delivered $15 billion worth of weapons and military equipment abroad annually over the last several years, with aviation equipment comprising more than a half of this export.

