Exports of Russian Jets SSJ New, MS-21 Seen After 2025 at Earliest - Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Deliveries of Russian aircraft SSJ New and MS-21 to neighboring countries are possible no earlier than after 2025, to non-CIS countries after 2027, while full saturation of the domestic market remains a priority, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters .

"First, we must fully equip the domestic market. Taking into account all the decisions taken by the president and the government, taking into account the consolidated civil order, we still have a certain number of years to work on the domestic market.

Therefore, I think that we are talking about possible supplies, I would say so, to the non-CIC, this is exactly after 2027-2028. As for the neighboring states, I think that after 2025-2026 we will already form contracts and place orders," he said, answering a question about the supplies of MS-21 and SSJ New abroad.

He also clarified that interest in these aircraft in neighboring countries remained solid.

"We are not so much interested in the far abroad in the short term," Manturov added.