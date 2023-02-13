UrduPoint.com

Exports Of Russian Military Products To India At Over $13 Billion Over Five Years - FSMTC

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 02:30 AM

BANGALORE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Over the past five years, Russia has supplied India with weapons worth more than $13 billion, and the current portfolio of arms orders amounts to over $10 billion, Director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) Dmitry Shugayev said.

"Russia still remains one of the main 'players' in the Indian arms market.

Thus, over the past five years, the total value of exports of Russian military products to India has exceeded $13 billion," Shugayev told journalists ahead of the Aero India 2023 show.

He added that, despite the "unprecedented" pressure on New Delhi from Western countries led by the United States over Russia's special operation in Ukraine, India continues to be one of Russia's main partners in the field of military-technical cooperation - the portfolio of orders is more than $10 billion.

