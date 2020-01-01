UrduPoint.com
Expose To Boost Economy In Zambia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:41 PM

Expose to boost economy in Zambia

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said expositions are helping to boost Zambia's economy, enhance incomes for people and create job opportunities

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Zambian President Edgar Lungu said expositions are helping to boost Zambia's economy, enhance incomes for people and create job opportunities.

Lungu asserted that as a result of these expositions, Zambia has seen an increase in the number of tourism activities and the development of farming blocks in Luapula and northern province respectfully as well as the construction of the industrial economic zone in central province.

He said this yesterday during his address to the nation on the eve of the New Year. Zambia has held six trade expositions in different regions of the country since 2017.

"It is our expectation that more investments will come from these efforts," Lungu said. According to him, conducting trade expositions will enhance incomes for people through increased job opportunities, ready markets for their produce, as well as, opportunities to engage in business partnerships with prospective investors.

He said the year 2019 had been a challenging year for everyone and that climate change and global events such as trade restrictions between major economies of the world, also affected the Zambian economy.

Lungu further added that Zambia has continued to enjoy peace and stability, which has enabled the country to pursue sustainable development agenda and enhance the welfare of its people.

Misheck Mwanza, an economic development specialist, said trade expositions are one sure way of encouraging both local and international investment.

"Zambia has a lot to offer in terms of business and trade opportunities and expositions are a great way of encouraging investment in particular economic undertakings," Mwanza said in an interview with Xinhua.

For a developing economy like Zambia, more emphasis should be given to economic sectors that promote technology transfer such as manufacturing, Mwanza added.

