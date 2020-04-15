Express Satellites Launch Delayed Over Defects in Proton-M Rocket - Roscosmos Subsidiary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The launch of Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from the Baikonur spaceport was indefinitely postponed due to technical problems detected in the Proton-M carrier rocket, Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

In March, Alexey Varochko, the general director of the Khrunichev Center, told Sputnik that the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Express-80 and Express-103 satellites was postponed from late March to late May due to the discovery of faulty components in the rocket.

Last week, a source in the Russian space and rocket industry told Sputnik that two Proton-M rockets were returning to Moscow from Baikonur spaceport over revealed technical defects, while the third one would be sent to the Russian capital later.

"The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 spacecraft, designed by ISS-Reshetnev Company, has been postponed indefinitely," the company said in a statement, citing revealed faults in the carrier rocket as a reason.

The Express-80 and Express-103 satellites were to be launched last year, but the launch has been postponed several times.