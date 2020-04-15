UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Express Satellites Launch Delayed Over Defects In Proton-M Rocket - Roscosmos Subsidiary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Express Satellites Launch Delayed Over Defects in Proton-M Rocket - Roscosmos Subsidiary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The launch of Express-80 and Express-103 telecommunications satellites from the Baikonur spaceport was indefinitely postponed due to technical problems detected in the Proton-M carrier rocket, Russia's ISS-Reshetnev Company, a satellite manufacturer and part of state space corporation Roscosmos, said on Wednesday.

In March, Alexey Varochko, the general director of the Khrunichev Center, told Sputnik that the launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Express-80 and Express-103 satellites was postponed from late March to late May due to the discovery of faulty components in the rocket.

Last week, a source in the Russian space and rocket industry told Sputnik that two Proton-M rockets were returning to Moscow from Baikonur spaceport over revealed technical defects, while the third one would be sent to the Russian capital later.

"The launch of the Express-80 and Express-103 spacecraft, designed by ISS-Reshetnev Company, has been postponed indefinitely," the company said in a statement, citing revealed faults in the carrier rocket as a reason.

The Express-80 and Express-103 satellites were to be launched last year, but the launch has been postponed several times.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company March May From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

10 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.