Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 05:20 AM

Express Satellites to Be Launched on July 30, Proton-M Repairs to End in June - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Telecommunications satellites Express-80 and Express-103 will be launched on July 30, the Proton-M carrier rocket needed for the launch will be repaired by June, a space industry source told Sputnik.

In March, Russian space agency Roscosmos discovered faulty components (produced in 2015-2016) in three Proton-M carrier rockets.

"The repair schedule at the Khrunichev [State Research and Production Space] Center stipulates sending the Proton-M to the [Baikonur] cosmodrome at the start of this summer," a space industry source told Sputnik, adding that "this will allow to ensure the launch of Express satellites on July 30."

