Expression Unfriendly States Not Accurate, Unfriendly Foreign Elites Cause Damage - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The expression "unfriendly countries" is not completely accurate, there are unfriendly elites to Russia, who do not know what they are saying and cause damage to their own population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The expression "unfriendly countries" is not completely accurate, there are unfriendly elites to Russia, who do not know what they are saying and cause damage to their own population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"You know, the phrase 'unfriendly countries'... inaccurately reflects the existing realities, we can say it does not reflect them at all, because we have unfriendly elites in a certain number of countries, unfriendly leaders. The political system in many countries of the world, unfortunately, brings people to power with a fairly low level of education and general culture, sometimes they do not understand, what they say and do, and the result can be seen by everyone � their work damages their own population, their own business," Putin said during his address to the annual Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The president noted that Russia is interested in European partners being independent, sovereign and making decisions based on national interests, but, unfortunately, this is not quite the reality of today.