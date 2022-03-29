Expulsion of 21 Russian Diplomats From Belgium Will Not Go Unanswered - Moscow

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Belgium is a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia and will not go unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Belgium is a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia and will not go unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On March 29, the Belgian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats from the country. We perceive this decision as a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia," she said in a statement.

"This unfriendly step will not be left unanswered," she added.