UrduPoint.com

Expulsion Of 21 Russian Diplomats From Belgium Will Not Go Unanswered - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Expulsion of 21 Russian Diplomats From Belgium Will Not Go Unanswered - Moscow

The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Belgium is a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia and will not go unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Belgium is a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia and will not go unanswered, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On March 29, the Belgian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 21 Russian diplomats from the country. We perceive this decision as a targeted blow to the very foundations of diplomatic relations with Russia," she said in a statement.

"This unfriendly step will not be left unanswered," she added.

Related Topics

Russia Belgium March From

Recent Stories

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

1 minute ago
 Russia Accuses European Council, OSCE of Complicit ..

Russia Accuses European Council, OSCE of Complicity in Ukraine's War Crimes

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister may share contents of conspiring le ..

Prime Minister may share contents of conspiring letter with CJP: Asad Umar

1 minute ago
 Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 P ..

Trump Leading Biden, Harris in Hypothetical 2024 Presidential Matchups - Poll

1 minute ago
 Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Taking ..

Putin, Macron Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Taking Into Account Istanbul Talks - ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision t ..

Biden Says 'We Will See' About Russia's Decision to Reduce Military Activities i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.