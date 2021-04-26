UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expulsion Of Russian Diplomat From Romania Unfriendly Move - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From Romania Unfriendly Move - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Romania's decision to expel a Russian diplomat is an unfriendly move and Moscow has a right to respond, the Russian embassy in Bucharest told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexey Grishaev, an assistant to the Russian military attache in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata.

"This afternoon, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Valery Ivanovich Kuzmin was invited to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note.

It said that in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the assistant to the military attache Alexey Grishaev was declared persona non grata. We regard this decision of the Romanian authorities as an unfriendly act that does not contribute to the recovery of bilateral interstate relations," the embassy said.

The embassy also said that "on the basis of the principles of reciprocity enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Russian side will take appropriate retaliatory measures."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vienna Bucharest Romania

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

16 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

29 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

30 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

30 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.