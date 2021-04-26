Expulsion of Russian Diplomat From Romania Unfriendly Move - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Romania's decision to expel a Russian diplomat is an unfriendly move and Moscow has a right to respond, the Russian embassy in Bucharest told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that Alexey Grishaev, an assistant to the Russian military attache in Bucharest, was declared persona non grata.

"This afternoon, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Valery Ivanovich Kuzmin was invited to the Romanian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note.

It said that in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the assistant to the military attache Alexey Grishaev was declared persona non grata. We regard this decision of the Romanian authorities as an unfriendly act that does not contribute to the recovery of bilateral interstate relations," the embassy said.

The embassy also said that "on the basis of the principles of reciprocity enshrined in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Russian side will take appropriate retaliatory measures."