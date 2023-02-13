UrduPoint.com

Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats From London Possible This Month, Russian Ambassador Says

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin does not rule out a new expulsion of diplomats from London as the anniversary of the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine approaches, he told Sputnik.

"In what concerns expulsion, I do not exclude any surprises now that could be prepared for the anniversary of the start of the special military operation in Ukraine," Kelin said, adding that he was aware that certain "preparations are underway," but it remained to be seen what kind of unfriendly steps were going to be taken against Russia.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to requests by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia and providing military aid to Ukraine in the amount of dozens of billions of Dollars.

