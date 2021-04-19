UrduPoint.com
Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats From Poland, Czech Republic Serves US' Interests - Moscow

Mon 19th April 2021

The expulsion of Russian diplomats serves the interests of the United States and not Poland's or the Czech Republic's, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday

"We understand perfectly well that this is not the choice of the people and citizens of these countries [Poland and the Czech Republic], we understand very well that it is precisely those political forces that does not serve the national interests of these countries that are behind this, they serve a political order from Washington, probably well paid, but this is the interest of the United States, not Poland and the Czech Republic," Zakharova told the Channel One Russia broadcaster.

The spokeswoman also said that Prague's decision would have a negative impact on the relations between the Czech Republic and Russia and mentioned that 20 Czech diplomats are being expelled from Russia as a result.

"This is not our choice, this is a response. Prague is now prohibited from hiring personnel for its embassies and foreign missions from Russian citizens, and this is already very serious for them," Zakharova said.

On Saturday, Prague announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services. They were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours. The Czech authorities explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosion at an ammunition depot in the town of Vrbetice that killed two Czech nationals. In response, Russia decided to expel 20 Czech diplomats.

Last week, Poland declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae, and Moscow responded by expelling five Polish diplomats.

