(@FahadShabbir)

The expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Russia is the retaliatory measure of Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman from Russia is the retaliatory measure of Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow ordered Gorman to leave Russia in response to Washington's decision to expel the Russian embassy's minister-counselor.

"As for the expulsion of the US diplomat, this is a retaliatory measure, and it cannot be a measure that is an action, triggering something. This is a response to provocation," Peskov told reporters.