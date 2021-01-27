UrduPoint.com
Extended New START To Cover Russia's Avangard Missile System - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The extended US-Russian nuclear arms reduction treaty New START will cover Russia's hypersonic glide vehicle Avangard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

"Our breakthrough hypersonic Avangard system is already being used on combat duty at existing carriers.

And this system was demonstrated to the Americans, as required by the current treaty. The corresponding rule within the treaty will, obviously, cover the weapon of the new type, such as Avangard, if there is ratification and five-year extension [of New START]," Ryabkov said.

