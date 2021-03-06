EXTENDED TREAT: Dubai-Manila flights as low as AED1 still up for grabs in Cebu Pacific’s Super Seat Fest!

Dubai-Manila flights up for grabs for as low as AED1 one-way base fare, available from March 6 to 7, for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06rd March, 2021) Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, extends its trademark flight fares with the highly sought-after Super Seat Fest promo for Filipinos and residents in the UAE!

Passengers can still book Dubai-Manila flights as low as AED1 base fare from March 6 to 7, for travel between June 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. They are also guaranteed ease of planning as the airline currently operates five flights weekly, from Dubai to Manila and vice versa.

This unprecedented promo fare extension enables UAE-based travelers to plan ahead for their next getaway to the Philippines, which boasts some of the most beautiful beaches that are ranked among the best in the world!

Passengers of CEB can experience the convenience of choosing their travel schedule with increased frequencies of CEB flights from Dubai to Manila five times weekly, while its Manila-Dubai service is now scheduled four times weekly.

In addition, the airline recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

Passengers may also use their remaining balance in their Travel Fund to book their flights online through the Cebu Pacific website: bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

CEB has been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. These include daily extensive cleaning and disinfection protocols for all aircraft and facilities, antigen testing before duty for all frontliners and crew members, and contactless flight procedures. These are all in accordance with global best practises and the highest safety standards. Aircraft are equipped with hospital grade HEPA air filters, which make inflight transmission of COVID-19 low or virtually non-existent.