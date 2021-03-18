UrduPoint.com
Extended Troika Calls On Afghan Government To Engage With Taliban On Negotiated Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Extended Troika Calls on Afghan Government to Engage With Taliban on Negotiated Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The extended Troika called on Thursday on the Afghan government and the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation to engage in talks with the Taliban movement regarding a settlement to the conflict.

"As stated in the UNSC [UN Security Council] resolution 2513 (2020), we do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate and we all on the Government of the Islamic Republic and the High Council for National Reconciliation to engage openly with their Taliban counterparts regarding a negotiated settlement," Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan said in a joint statement after the international negotiations in Moscow.

