Extended Troika Calls on Parties to Afghanistan Conflict to Reduce Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The extended Troika called on Thursday on the warring parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence and create an environment for a political settlement to the conflict.

"We call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement," Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan said in a joint statement, issued after negotiations in Moscow.