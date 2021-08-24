UrduPoint.com

Extended Troika Committed To Afghan Peace Process - Lavrov

Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are committed to the peace process in Afghanistan and will seek to prevent it from becoming a base for terrorists, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We remain committed to the goal of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan, so that no more threats to the entire region come from its territory threats of terrorism, threats of illegal drug trafficking," he told a press conference in Budapest.

He said he had talked with US, Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers who had all expressed interest in continuing these efforts.

"You can call it mediation or an engagement that seeks to create conditions for the Afghans to come to an agreement among themselves," Lavrov told reporters.

Russia has been part of several international initiatives aimed at facilitating a lasting peace agreement between warring parties in Afghanistan, including the troika and a Moscow-led format that also features India and Iran.

