Extended Troika Expects Taliban to Prevent Terrorists From Using Afghan Soil - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The so-called extended Troika on peaceful settlement in Afghanistan - the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan - in a joint statement on Friday expressed hope that the Taliban will prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan territory to threaten the security of other countries.

Earlier in the day, the extended Troika met in Doha, Qatar, with representatives from the Afghan government and the opposition Taliban movement to support peace negotiations and help the parties reach a settlement.

"We expect the Taliban to fulfill its counterterrorism commitments, including preventing terrorist groups and individuals from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country; not hosting these groups and preventing them from recruiting, training, and fundraising," the statement said.