Extended Troika Meeting on Afghanistan Planned For October 19 - Moscow

The extended troika format meeting on Afghanistan that involves Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will take place in Moscow on October 19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The extended troika format meeting on Afghanistan that involves Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan will take place in Moscow on October 19, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday.

"We are planning in the very near future to hold in Moscow another meeting of the so-called expanded troika, in which Russia, the United States, the People's Republic of China and Pakistan are participating, where we will try to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan," Kabulov said.