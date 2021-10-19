Extended Troika on Afghanistan Discuss Common Threats, Humanitarian Issues - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Members of the Extended Troika format on Afghanistan met in Moscow on Tuesday and discussed common threats and humanitarian assistance to Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The United States did not take part in the meeting.

"On October 19, a meeting of the special representatives of the Russian Federation, China and Pakistan for Afghanistan took place in Moscow. The participants exchanged views on common security threats, expressed joint interest in providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian and economic assistance," the ministry said in a statement.