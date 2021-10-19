UrduPoint.com

Extended Troika On Afghanistan Discuss Common Threats, Humanitarian Issues - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Extended Troika on Afghanistan Discuss Common Threats, Humanitarian Issues - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Members of the Extended Troika format on Afghanistan met in Moscow on Tuesday and discussed common threats and humanitarian assistance to Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The United States did not take part in the meeting.

"On October 19, a meeting of the special representatives of the Russian Federation, China and Pakistan for Afghanistan took place in Moscow. The participants exchanged views on common security threats, expressed joint interest in providing Afghanistan with urgent humanitarian and economic assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia China United States October

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

44 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

3 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.