Extended 'Troika' On Afghanistan Should Facilitate, Not Mediate Peace Talks - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Members of the so-called Extended Troika, which includes Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States, ideally should facilitate the stalled Afghan peace negotiations and not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"No, not through mediation," Kabulov said when asked if the Afghan peace process should be mediated by the Extended Troika.

Mediation entails a certain degree of interference, the diplomat clarified.

"We must create conditions to put the Afghans themselves at the negotiating table and observe their progress from the outside, but if they go off track, we should tell them: 'no, please go back and continue the negotiations'," Kabulov explained.

As for the place where the next round of negotiations should take place, the envoy suggested that it was not of crucial importance.

"We only know that both sides must conclude peace in Afghanistan, in Kabul," Kabulov noted.

The previous meeting of the extended Troika, which also involved Afghan political forces and the Taliban, was held in Moscow in March. It resulted in the four major foreign stakeholders calling on the warring sides to reduce violence and "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

