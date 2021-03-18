Extended Troika Says Afghans Must Prevent Terrorists From Using Country to Harm 3rd States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, urges the Taliban Movement and the Afghan government to ensure that terrorist groups are unable to threaten other countries from the Afghan territory, according to a statement adopted at the Moscow conference on Afghanistan on Thursday.

"We Call on all Afghans including the Government of the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to ensure that terrorist groups and individuals do not use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country," the statement read.