Extended Troika To Discuss Afghanistan On April 30 In Doha - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russia, Pakistan, China, and the United States ” the so-called extended Troika ” will meet in Doha on April 30 to discuss the Afghan peace settlement a day before the US troops are expected to begin official withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"Russia, [US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay] Khalilzad, Pakistan's special representative, and our colleagues from China will get together in Doha and will think about the way to untie this knot and lead the sides toward a constructive discussion," Kabulov said.

"We will help, sometimes even push the sides toward compromise solutions. Time is slipping away," the diplomat said.

