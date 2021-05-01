UrduPoint.com
Extended Troika Urges Afghanistan To Engage Openly With Taliban On Settlement - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Extended Troika Urges Afghanistan to Engage Openly With Taliban on Settlement - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The extended Troika, comprising of the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan, in a joint statement on Friday called on the Afghan government to engage openly with the Taliban counterparts on a negotiated settlement in the Islamic Republic.

"We urge the Government of the Islamic Republic and the High Council for National Reconciliation to engage openly with their Taliban counterparts regarding a negotiated settlement," the statement said.

