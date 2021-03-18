MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, urges the Taliban Movement and the Afghan government to "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve conflict, according to a statement adopted at the Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

"We urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan State, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. At this pivotal moment, our four states call on the parties to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement that will bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan," the statement read.