UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extended Troika Urges Taliban, Afghan Gov't To Engage In Talks On Fundamental Issues

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Extended Troika Urges Taliban, Afghan Gov't to Engage in Talks on Fundamental Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The extended Troika, which includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, urges the Taliban Movement and the Afghan government to "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve conflict, according to a statement adopted at the Moscow conference on Afghanistan.

"We urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan State, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. At this pivotal moment, our four states call on the parties to negotiate and conclude a peace agreement that will bring an end to over four decades of war in Afghanistan," the statement read.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia China United States Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

45 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.