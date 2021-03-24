(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The extended Troika's statement on Afghanistan, issued following the recent international conference in Moscow, may become the basis for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement, Russia's presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Wednesday.

"I think this is possible," Kabulov said at a press conferences, asked if the statement, in which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, called on the sides to reduce violence, could become the basis for the inter-Afghan negotiations.

"We saw different reactions to this joint statement of the four nations, but we are satisfied with the fact that most of the participants of the meeting, most importantly representatives of Kabul and the Afghan political forces, fully supported the statement.

Yes, the Taliban movement does not yet understand that the international community is not ready to accept their claims regarding the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. However, this is not just an opinion of the four states participating in the consultations, this is the opinion of the United Nations Security Council, therefore it cites a relevant resolution. In this form, it can become a part of the further agenda of the inter-Afghan talks," Kabulov explained.