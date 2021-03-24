UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extended Troika's Statement May Become Basis For Inter-Afghan Talks - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Extended Troika's Statement May Become Basis for Inter-Afghan Talks - Russian Diplomat

The extended Troika's statement on Afghanistan, issued following the recent international conference in Moscow, may become the basis for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement, Russia's presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The extended Troika's statement on Afghanistan, issued following the recent international conference in Moscow, may become the basis for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban radical movement, Russia's presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Wednesday.

"I think this is possible," Kabulov said at a press conferences, asked if the statement, in which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan, called on the sides to reduce violence, could become the basis for the inter-Afghan negotiations.

"We saw different reactions to this joint statement of the four nations, but we are satisfied with the fact that most of the participants of the meeting, most importantly representatives of Kabul and the Afghan political forces, fully supported the statement.

Yes, the Taliban movement does not yet understand that the international community is not ready to accept their claims regarding the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. However, this is not just an opinion of the four states participating in the consultations, this is the opinion of the United Nations Security Council, therefore it cites a relevant resolution. In this form, it can become a part of the further agenda of the inter-Afghan talks," Kabulov explained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia China United States May Government

Recent Stories

Russia Yet to Receive Documents on Afghanistan Con ..

2 minutes ago

OIC and SFDA Train Professionals on Medical Device ..

10 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

14 minutes ago

US Seems to Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From ..

3 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Forces Must Leave Libya As Soon A ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamda ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.