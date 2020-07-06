UrduPoint.com
Extending Arms Embargo Against Iran Means Death Of Nuclear Deal - Ambassador To Russia

Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Extending Arms Embargo Against Iran Means Death of Nuclear Deal - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) If the United States continues arms embargo against Iran, it will mean the death of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said Monday.

"They [the US] have recently initiated a UN Security Council meeting to create prerequisites to extend an arms embargo against Iran. If the US manages do it, the JCPOA may as well be pronounced dead," Jalali told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

More Stories From World

