Extending New START Treaty to Increase International Security - US Strategic Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The US military can perform its mission regardless of whether the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is extended, but it believes an extension of the accord would increase global security, US Strategic Command Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Thomas Bussiere told reporters on Tuesday.

"We can perform our mission with or without the New START treaty," Bussiere said. "We do believe, however, that it does provide increased international security.

The New START treaty will expire early next year, prompting the United States and Russia to send delegations to Vienna last week to negotiate a possible extension of the nuclear agreement.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the negotiations that Moscow would like to extend the New START but not at any cost. Ryabkov also said the United States showed that it has not ended the possibility of extending the New START, but was not ready to record its intention.